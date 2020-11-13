Snow and cold caused light-colored spots to form on lawns

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, October 30, snow accumulated all across western Massachusetts and then that following night, temperatures dropped down into the teens.

That combination made for a very rare occurrence called chilling injury and you may have seen it on your lawn in the form of tan or brownish spots.

“It literally burnt or suffocated the turf preventing the transpiration of the plant and therefore it turned brown,” said Gary Courchesne, the owner of G&H Landscaping in Holyoke.

Gary Courchesne said it’s something he’s rarely seen in the 47-years he’s been in business.

“The good news, it didn’t affect the crown of the plant which is the living part of the plant the tissue on the top is just secondary so it damaged the plant tissue which will grow out and recover,” said Gary Courchesne.

Courchesne does say be sure not to over-fertilize your lawn though. It’s also important to get the leaves off your lawn before more winter weather arrives.

“The leaves similar to what the snow did can suffocate the lawn and cause permanent damage because if you have a blanket of leaves or a pile of leaves left on the turf the turf can’t breathe it can’t survive so it will literally suffocate,” said Gary Courchesne.

Despite the wet weather on Friday, there were still people out working on picking up the leaves.