Snow and ice making for slower morning commute

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow and ice won’t stick around for long, but things will be slick enough to have an impact on your Thursday morning commute.

Since this is the first real snowfall of the season for the Springfield area, roadways such as bridges and overpasses were a bit slippery Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but there were no major accidents reported on local roadways.

Unless you keep your car in a garage, you will have to scrape the ice and snow off your vehicle Thursday morning. Since it may have been a while since you last had to do this, here are a couple of things to keep in mind:

Start your car before you start scraping, to give your defroster some time to warm up.

Start scraping at your back and side windows, which gives your defroster more time to melt ice on your windshield.

Remember that the smooth side of your scraper is for frost, while the rigid edge of the scraper is for ice.

Never pour hot water on a car covered in ice, because it may cause your auto glass to crack.

Main roadways and highways should be clear or nearly clear, but some side streets will still be snow-covered, so be sure to give yourself some extra time. Also, be sure to increase your following distance to give room to other drivers who need more time to slow down on the ice. Also, remember to never use your cruise control in the snow.