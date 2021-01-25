Snow arrives Tuesday night in western Massachusetts

Weather News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with the chance for some snow starting tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s.

Snow showers become more widespread tomorrow night and will continue overnight into Wednesday morning with lows in the low to mid 20s. By Wednesday morning, most areas will see around 1-3 inches, but we will be refining that forecast through tomorrow.

Snowfall Forecast

The 22News Storm Team Weather Line: 413-377-22WX

Watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis, Adam Strzempko, and Kelly Reardon on 22News and live streaming on WWLP.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today