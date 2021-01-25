Snow arrives Tuesday night in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with the chance for some snow starting tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s.

Snow showers become more widespread tomorrow night and will continue overnight into Wednesday morning with lows in the low to mid 20s. By Wednesday morning, most areas will see around 1-3 inches, but we will be refining that forecast through tomorrow.

The 22News Storm Team Weather Line: 413-377-22WX

