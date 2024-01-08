SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Saturday night into Sunday’s storm has left inches of snow across the region here in western Massachusetts, the cleanup is underway.

An inevitable part of the snow clean-up process is a number of large snow banks popping up around town. These can pose a safety risk for drivers as visibility becomes limited.

22News heard from a couple local residents about the heightened need for caution on the roads after a snow storm.

“I’d say a big thing is keep an eye out for pedestrians because you don’t have the same kind of lay of the land that you would normally. People come out from behind those, they’re not looking, they’re kind of doing their normal thing but just be careful I guess, go slow. That’s the only thing about driving in the snow, just go slow,” said Ryan Levrault of South Hadley.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, nearly 900 people are killed and nearly 76,000 people are injured in vehicle crashes during snowfall or sleet each year.