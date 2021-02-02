Snow cleanup after two-day storm in western Massachusetts could last days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Clean up was underway throughout the day and evening in western Massachusetts, after a two-day winter storm covered communities in wet, heavy snow.

At Magnolia Terrace in Springfield, some leftover snow covered some of the streets.

Jim Munroe of Springfield who lives nearby Magnolia Terrace said he was pleased with how quickly plow drivers removed the snow.

“When we woke up this morning all the streets at least in our neighborhood were completely plowed,” said Munroe. “Usually the plowing is done efficiently and quickly and well, and then neighbors are out shoveling.”

The City of Springfield’s Department of Public Works launched a map for tracking the snow plowing efforts in the city.

Brian Thompson who lives on Magnolia Terrace said he thinks plowing this year was better compared to previous years.

“At least on our street I think it was organized when they did come,” said Thompson. “I’ve been happy with the street this year. It’s not always been great in the past its can be a little challenge with the Terrace. It seems like they did a quick job.”

The map is not intended to be a “real-time” depiction of DPW’s snow plowing but a visual representation that City roadways have been plowed.

Springfield city officials said that this map will help residents reach out to the city if a street is marked complete but is in need of more attention.