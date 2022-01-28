Snow emergency declared in Dalton, MA

DALTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Dalton Police Department and Highway Department have declared a snow emergency for the upcoming January 28 to 30 weekend. This snow emergency is from the winter storm that is projected to hit the northeast.

The snow emergency will begin on Friday, January 28 at 11 p.m., and end on Sunday, January 30 at 11 a.m. During that time there will be no street parking allowed. Vehicles parked on the street are subject to tow.

If you have any questions, contact the Dalton Police Department at 413-684-0300.

For more information about the winter storm that’s about to hit the Northeast, go to NEWS10’s weather page.