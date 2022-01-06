Snow expected Thursday night into Friday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday for all of western Massachusetts ahead of snow for the morning commute.

Snow is expected to begin just before midnight and will continue through the morning hours. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

Snow Friday morning will make for slippery travel so give yourself extra time on the roads. The snow will be over by noon and turn dry with peaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

Snowfall Map

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the snow and will provide updates throughout the storm.

