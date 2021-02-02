Snowfall totals reported across western Massachusetts Monday

(WWLP) – Tuesday’s snow fall totals across western Massachusetts as reported by trained spotters and on the radio through the National Weather Service, social media, and local residents.

  • At 20:30 i now have 13″ of snow in my sheltered wooded strong street back yard
  • 10 inches so far
Franklin County

  • 4:23 PM: Shelburne – 1.0”
  • 5:41 PM: Rowe – 1.3”
  • 5:51 PM: Greenfield – 2.8”
  • 6 PM: Leyden – 3.0”
  • 11:37 PM: East Hawley – 17.0”

Hampden County

  • 1:53 PM: Agawam – 3.5”
  • 3:55 PM: Hampden – 4.0”
  • 4:22 PM: Ludlow – 4.0”
  • 4:51 PM: Longmeadow – 5.0”
  • 5:01 PM: Southwick – 6.0”
  • 5:38  PM: Springfield – 7.6”
  • 5:46 PM: Monson – 4.8”
  • 6:17 PM: West Springfield – 6.0”
  • 6:37 PM: Westfield – 8.3”
  • 6:38 PM: Chicopee – 7.5”
  • 7:25 PM: East Longmeadow – 7.5”

Hampshire County

  • 4:21 PM: Belchertown – 5.0”
  • 5:40 PM: Westhampton – 6.0”
  • 6:05 PM: Huntington – 8.0”
  • 6:30 PM: Amherst Center – 5.5”
  • 7:31 PM: Southampton – 9.0”
  • 7:33 PM: Northampton – 8.5”
  • 7:36 PM: North Amherst – 8.5”

Berkshire County

  • 8:00 PM: Adams – 6.0”
  • 8:05 PM: Lenox – 8.0”
  • 10:05 PM: Pittsfield – 9.0”
  • 11:00 PM: Richmond – 14.0”

