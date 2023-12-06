CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a chance for flurries during the morning and into the afternoon on Wednesday.
The best chance for flakes will be along the Berkshires and foothills. There could be a quick dusting in a few spots but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy skies with a breeze out of the north. Lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20s.
Chris Bouzakis is a meteorologist who has been a part of the 22News team since 2021. Follow Chris on X @ChrisBouzakis and view his bio to see more of his work.