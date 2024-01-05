SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night for heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 12 inches in portions of Massachusetts. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph which could lead to power outages.

Saturday looks to be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures in the low to mid-30s. The snow is expected to arrive after 7 p.m. Saturday. The heaviest snow will most likely happen Sunday morning. Snow will taper off Sunday afternoon.

How much snow is Massachusetts getting?

The 22News Storm Team issued the snowfall map Friday morning that may be tweaked with more information throughout the day. The Pioneer Valley has lower accumulations of 5 to 8 inches due to warmer temperatures, making the snow more compact. The fluffy snow outside the Pioneer Valley will have measurable amounts of 6 to 12 inches with colder temperatures.

