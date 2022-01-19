Snow forecasted for Thursday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Scattered snow showers are forecasted for late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday, temperatures will be in the 20s most of the day with highs in the low 30s. There will still be some spotty light snow showers in the morning, and for the afternoon clouds will begin to break apart.

It’ll be breezy once again with the wind blowing in from the northwest. That wind will make it feel like the teens nearly all day.

Thursday night, partly cloudy with lows in the single digits and below zero.