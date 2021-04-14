Snow in forecast for Thursday into Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for western Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties for Thursday evening through Friday evening for the potential for significant accumulating heavy, wet snow.

Thursday is going to be a very wet day, but we need the rain. It will be raining most of the day with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain switches to snow/mix first in the western hilltowns tomorrow night. Overnight, areas farther north will make the switch with the lower Pioneer Valley having just a chance for rain and a wintry mix overnight into Friday morning. Lows will dip into the 30s.

Friday morning there will be rain/mix in the valley and snow/mix elsewhere. There could be some wet snow coatings in the valley, with significantly higher amounts farther north and especially west over the Berkshires.

Friday as the day goes on any lingering snow/mix will switch back over to rain. Highs will be chilly in the mid 40s.