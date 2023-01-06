HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 7 p.m. Friday for accumulating snow that could create slippery conditions.

22News traveled to Huntington where it was a winter wonderland with lots of fluffy snow coating the streets and trees. There was a two hour delay for the Gateway Regional School District but other communities like Charlemont, Greenfield, Athol, and Rowe closed schools for the entire day.

In some other towns like Westfield, they didn’t have snow sticking to the ground. They received freezing rain which lead to slushy and slippery conditions. When it comes to this kind of weather, experts suggest to stay home if you do not have to leave the house.

“We’re saying a lot of rain downtown and a little bit of a mixture up on the hill, it’s mostly snow. Right now it’s light slushy stuff. We’ve treated the roads already, Gateway Regional had a two hour delay today so the buses are just getting out again,” said Charles Dazelle, the Highway Superintendent in Huntington.

If you are heading out on the roads on Friday, be sure to slow down and proceed with caution. Freezing rain can lead to black ice on the roads. If you start to slide, remember don’t slam your brakes. Keep calm and ease off the gas and try to guide the car to a slow and easy stop.