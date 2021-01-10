Snow outlook for western Massachusetts this season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts got off to a quick start with snow so far this winter.

In an average winter, by the end of December, snowfall totals are usually closer to 13 inches in the lower Pioneer Valley. But this year, we’ve had numerous smaller storms and one major December storm that brought our snowfall totals close to two feet.

But now in January, it’s been noticeably dry.

By the tenth day of January, we normally have nearly five inches of snow since it’s historically the snowiest month of the year. But we’ve had nothing this month yet.

However, since we had such a snow surplus in December, we are still above average in terms of seasonal snowfall.

Western Massachusetts has seen snow in May so we still have lots of time to see much more snow.