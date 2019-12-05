Snow piles causing visibility issues for drivers

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many western Massachusetts drivers are finding it difficult to navigate the roads during this week’s snow storm.

And while the snow is no longer falling, what’s left of the snow is causing new concerns for drivers on area roads.

Piles of snow at the end of streets and driveways are causing visibility issues for drivers, however this problem should be taken care of soon.

Snow removal from roadways and on sidewalks can be a chore for residents, and clean up crews in local cities and towns were also busy this week keeping roadways safe for drivers. However, once the snow is off the street it can still cause problems.

Snow piles can turn into large mounds of snow, causing visibility issues for drivers.

Christian Stebbins of Ludlow told 22News, “Near my house I almost did, I didn’t crash but I had to be really careful a car was coming, but I didn’t see it because there was this huge pile of snow, so I had to be really extra careful.”

According to the Westfield DPW, cities and towns will haul snow away if it gets piled too high in crowded areas. Westfield DPW says they’ll start their snow removal operation as early as Thursday.

Francis Cain told 22News, “You can only push so much snow to the side of the road in a rural area. Obviously you have more land on the side, but downtown we will go from snowplowing to snow removal, which is going to happen this Thursday or Friday.”

The Westfield DPW is also reminding residents not to throw snow in the street when removing snow from your property.

It’s important to remember all Massachusetts homeowners are responsible for the removal of snow and ice on their property. That includes the sidewalk in front of your home.