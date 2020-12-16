Snow plow services available in western Massachusetts

A snow plows clears snow from the Long Island Expressway, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015 in Mineola, N.Y. A storm packing blizzard conditions spun up the East Coast early Tuesday, pounding coastal eastern Long Island into Maine with high winds and heavy snow. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a SEVERE Weather Alert for a significant snowstorm to impact the area Wednesday night through Thursday, so many residents are curious about snow plow services.

22News called several businesses in the area that offer snow removal services and learned that most are booked for the season and not accepting new customers.

Thomas Ryland Co. in Springfield – Booked since September

Titan Tree Inc. – Only offering commercial snow removal and booked this time of year

G&H Landscaping Inc. in Holyoke – Booked for the season

A.E. Gingras and Sons Lawn Services – Only offers commercial snow removal

Billy Methot Landscaping in South Hadley – Booked for the season

If you have a snow plow service accepting new customers, email us at reportit@wwlp.com.