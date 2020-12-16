Snow plow services available in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a SEVERE Weather Alert for a significant snowstorm to impact the area Wednesday night through Thursday, so many residents are curious about snow plow services.
22News called several businesses in the area that offer snow removal services and learned that most are booked for the season and not accepting new customers.
- Thomas Ryland Co. in Springfield – Booked since September
- Titan Tree Inc. – Only offering commercial snow removal and booked this time of year
- G&H Landscaping Inc. in Holyoke – Booked for the season
- A.E. Gingras and Sons Lawn Services – Only offers commercial snow removal
- Billy Methot Landscaping in South Hadley – Booked for the season
If you have a snow plow service accepting new customers, email us at reportit@wwlp.com.