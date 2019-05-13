Snow possible in parts of western Massachusetts Monday night

(WWLP) — It’s May, but you can never rule out some springtime snow in New England!

Monday’s wet weather will continue overnight into Tuesday. As temperatures drop, snow becomes possible in the western hills.

Residents of the western hills could see a dusting up to 2″ in some areas over 1000 feet in elevation >>Snowfall Map

Tuesday is expected to be a cloudy day with a few showers and sprinkles possible. Here’s what to expect for the rest of the week: 7 Day Forecast

