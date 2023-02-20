CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking the chances of seeing wintry weather this week.

There is a chance for a passing snow shower Monday especially after midnight Tuesday. On Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon/evening rain and snow showers. There could be a light accumulation of snow in the hills. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Snowfall Forecast

7 Day Forecast

