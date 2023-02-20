CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking the chances of seeing wintry weather this week.
There is a chance for a passing snow shower Monday especially after midnight Tuesday. On Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon/evening rain and snow showers. There could be a light accumulation of snow in the hills. Highs will be in the lower 40s.
Snowfall Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App
The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is.
Features:
- Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms near you and any approaching risks
- Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen with an audio alert
- The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for Southern New England
- The latest video forecasts from the 22News Storm Team
- Current weather conditions for western Massachusetts and anywhere in the United States
- Set multiple custom locations or “follow me” mode to bring all weather forecasts, alerts, radar, and more to wherever you are or any locations you frequent
- Active closings and delays for western Massachusetts
- Detailed 7-Day Forecast gives you the most accurate and in-depth weather information for the full week ahead
- Latest weather discussion from local expert meteorologists of the 22News Storm Team