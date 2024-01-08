WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a pretty dry winter this year but this weekend’s winter storm was a pleasant surprise for local landscapers.

This storm marked the rare opportunity to break out equipment that has mostly sat on empty lots this winter.

The problem is some businesses do not have enough plow drivers to meet the demand. These companies are not able to to work as quickly or as efficiently as they would like to because they don’t have the numbers, which means they are taking on more hours.

Tim Consenzi of Wilbraham told 22News, “We definitely get paid well to do it but it’s very, very stressful. We have to go at 1 or 2 o’clock in the morning all the time so it’s very dark, you know?”

They say that because of the lack of operators, some of them worked up to 20 hours Sunday

and with more snow on the way for this weekend, they hope people are understanding and give them space to allow them to get everything done as quickly as possible.