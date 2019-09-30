Snow returns to Mount Hood

(KGW) Late September snow is not out of the ordinary on Oregon’s Mount Hood, but for many it can feel like the winter is coming on a little fast. For others, the early season powder is a sign it is almost time for winter fun on the mountain.

“We love it when we get early season snow,” Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mt. Hood Meadows Dave Tragethon says.

Trageton measured between five and eight inches of snow from Friday into Sunday afternoon at the base of Mt. Hood Meadows. That accumulation is a good thing when you’re in the ski business.

The first snowfall can get skiers and snowboarders itching to start the season, but just because there is measurable snow in September does not mean slopes will be opening any time soon.

“As great as this snow is, we don’t expect that it’s going to last until we get open for the season,” Tragethon says. “If it does that’s great. If it doesn’t, we have some more on-hill grooming that we need to do.”

Depending on the snowfall in the fall Tragethon thinks Mount Hood Meadows could open for preview weekends as early as the end of October.

