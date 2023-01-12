CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some patchy freezing drizzle and light snow will develop Thursday morning.
Light snow or snow showers will last through around noon. A light accumulation is possible, especially west of the Connecticut River. The snow showers will transition to rain Thursday afternoon. Thursday’s daytime high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
Snowfall Forecast
Rain continues, heavy at times, Thursday night. Thursday evening’s high temperatures will be in the mid 40s. It will become windy as well.
Live Interactive Radar
Rain will end Friday morning and it will be a mild day with high temperatures in the low 50s. Saturday is looking dry and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 30s.
7 Day Forecast
Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App
The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is.
Features:
- Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms near you and any approaching risks
- Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen with an audio alert
- The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for Southern New England
- The latest video forecasts from the 22News Storm Team
- Current weather conditions for western Massachusetts and anywhere in the United States
- Set multiple custom locations or “follow me” mode to bring all weather forecasts, alerts, radar, and more to wherever you are or any locations you frequent
- Active closings and delays for western Massachusetts
- Detailed 7-Day Forecast gives you the most accurate and in-depth weather information for the full week ahead
- Latest weather discussion from local expert meteorologists of the 22News Storm Team