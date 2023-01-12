CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some patchy freezing drizzle and light snow will develop Thursday morning.

Light snow or snow showers will last through around noon. A light accumulation is possible, especially west of the Connecticut River. The snow showers will transition to rain Thursday afternoon. Thursday’s daytime high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Rain continues, heavy at times, Thursday night. Thursday evening’s high temperatures will be in the mid 40s. It will become windy as well.

Rain will end Friday morning and it will be a mild day with high temperatures in the low 50s. Saturday is looking dry and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 30s.

