Snow squalls expected in Berkshire County

(WWLP) – A few passing flurries and snow showers may develop this afternoon ahead of the colder air that will be moving in for the weekend.

Snow showers with embedded snow squalls are expected Friday in Berkshire County. Snow showers with embedded snow squalls will develop across northern and central New York associated with a cold front.

The snow showers and squalls will develop during the mid-morning hours and intensify as they spread across eastern New York through the afternoon.

Visibilities will drop below 1/2 mile locally and a quick inch of snow is possible in the heavier activity. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions, which may cause very hazardous travel with poor visibility and quickly snow-covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

High temperatures today will be up to around 40 degrees.

Skies will gradually clear out tonight and it will be breezy and colder with lows down in the upper teens. The cold air arrives for the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, windy, and cold with highs in the mid to upper 20s. The wind chills will make it feel like it’s in the teens and single digits.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows down in the upper single digits and lower teens.

Sunday will be another mostly sunny, windy, and cold day with highs in the upper 20s.