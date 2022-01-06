Snow to impact travel Friday morning

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking snow for the Friday morning that may impact your commute.

Although early to start prepping, Thursday morning 22News saw Holyoke DPW already salting sidewalks outside of City Hall.

In West Springfield they’re coming in around midnight Friday to begin salting the roads. The DPW Director there told 22News they use around 3,500 tons of salt every year. Friday, they said they’ll probably only have to use salt trucks and not plows given the snow amounts they’re expecting. They actually treat the roads with salt and not sand because sand is bad for waste treatment.

The Springfield DPW told 22News Wednesday that pre-treating isn’t as simple as it sounds. If DPW crews treat roads too early, traffic pushes it to the curb and it won’t actually stay on the street where it’s needed.

“We try to really time it according to what the forecasts are and get here prior to to give us enough time to treat all the roads so it does keep everyone safe.” Robert Colson, West Springfield DPW Director

When it comes to Friday morning’s commute, it will be slippery. Remember overpasses and bridges are typically the worst, same with side streets. Give yourself more time, give drivers more space and patience, and if you are concerned about driving in the weather… stay home if you can.