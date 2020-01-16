Snow Totals for Thursday in Franklin, Hampshire and Berkshire counties

Snow in Greenfield (Report It)

(WWLP) – Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts from Thursday morning.

You can send your snowfall totals, photos and videos to 22News by emailing reportit@wwlp.com

Franklin County Snow

East Hawley: 3.5″

Rowe: 2.9″

Greenfield: 2.2″

Montague: 1.5″

Hampshire County Snow

Northampton: 0.9″

Berkshire County Snow

Clarksburg: 2.0″

Williamstown: 1.5″

Becket: 1.0″

S. Sandisfield: 0.3″

7 Day Forecast

Latest News: