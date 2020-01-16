Watch Live
Snow Totals for Thursday in Franklin, Hampshire and Berkshire counties

(WWLP) – Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts from Thursday morning.

Franklin County Snow

  • East Hawley: 3.5″
  • Rowe: 2.9″
  • Greenfield: 2.2″
  • Montague: 1.5″

Hampshire County Snow

  • Northampton: 0.9″

Berkshire County Snow

  • Clarksburg: 2.0″
  • Williamstown: 1.5″
  • Becket: 1.0″
  • S. Sandisfield: 0.3″

