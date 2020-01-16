(WWLP) – Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts from Thursday morning.
You can send your snowfall totals, photos and videos to 22News by emailing reportit@wwlp.com
Franklin County Snow
- East Hawley: 3.5″
- Rowe: 2.9″
- Greenfield: 2.2″
- Montague: 1.5″
Hampshire County Snow
- Northampton: 0.9″
Berkshire County Snow
- Clarksburg: 2.0″
- Williamstown: 1.5″
- Becket: 1.0″
- S. Sandisfield: 0.3″
7 Day Forecast
Latest News:
- First malaria vaccine tried out in babies in 3 African nations
- Snow Totals for Thursday in Franklin, Hampshire and Berkshire counties
- Chicopee school temporarily placed on lockdown
- Former Saints player Steve Gleason honored with Congressional gold medal
- 16-year-old recently sentenced for sexual assault on elderly woman escapes South Carolina facility
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.