CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking wintry weather for Friday night into Saturday.

It is likely that snow arrives after 6 p.m. on Friday and starts as snow for everyone. The snow will transition to a wintry mix of snow and sleet Friday night into the day on Saturday, especially for areas south of the Mass. Pike.

Snowfall Forecast

The highest snowfall accumulation looks to be north and west of the Mass Pike, especially north of Route 2. There is still some uncertainty when it comes to how far north the mix line gets and that will have a big impact on snowfall totals so stay tuned!

The 22News Storm Team will update the timing and impacts of all the wintry weather headed our way.

7 Day Forecast

