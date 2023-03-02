CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking wintry weather for Friday night into Saturday.
It is likely that snow arrives after 6 p.m. on Friday and starts as snow for everyone. The snow will transition to a wintry mix of snow and sleet Friday night into the day on Saturday, especially for areas south of the Mass. Pike.
Snowfall Forecast
The highest snowfall accumulation looks to be north and west of the Mass Pike, especially north of Route 2. There is still some uncertainty when it comes to how far north the mix line gets and that will have a big impact on snowfall totals so stay tuned!
The 22News Storm Team will update the timing and impacts of all the wintry weather headed our way.
7 Day Forecast
Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App
The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is.
Features:
- Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms near you and any approaching risks
- Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen with an audio alert
- The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for Southern New England
- The latest video forecasts from the 22News Storm Team
- Current weather conditions for western Massachusetts and anywhere in the United States
- Set multiple custom locations or “follow me” mode to bring all weather forecasts, alerts, radar, and more to wherever you are or any locations you frequent
- Active closings and delays for western Massachusetts
- Detailed 7-Day Forecast gives you the most accurate and in-depth weather information for the full week ahead
- Latest weather discussion from local expert meteorologists of the 22News Storm Team