Springfield man charged with woman’s murder
Arraignment schedules for suspects involved in I-91 Springfield shooting

Snow/wintry mix possible later this week

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking the potential for a late-week wintry mix of weather in western Massachusetts.

Thursday night through Friday afternoon is the time period we’re watching for possible wintry weather. Accumulation is a possibility but it is too early for snowfall predictions just yet.

Keep checking back with us as we fine-tune the forecast throughout the week.

22News Forecast Discussion

Regardless, unseasonably cold air arrives to end the week and into the weekend with highs only in the 30s by Saturday afternoon after starting in the teens Saturday morning.

7 Day Forecast

