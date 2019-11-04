Snow/wintry mix possible later this week

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking the potential for a late-week wintry mix of weather in western Massachusetts.

Thursday night through Friday afternoon is the time period we’re watching for possible wintry weather. Accumulation is a possibility but it is too early for snowfall predictions just yet.

Keep checking back with us as we fine-tune the forecast throughout the week.

22News Forecast Discussion

Sign up for school closings/delays

Regardless, unseasonably cold air arrives to end the week and into the weekend with highs only in the 30s by Saturday afternoon after starting in the teens Saturday morning.

7 Day Forecast

Weather Info On the Go: Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App

Latest News:

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.