Snowfall amounts reported in western Massachusetts | Martin Luther King Jr. Day

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for accumulating snow to the west and mixed precipitation in the Pioneer Valley Monday morning.
Several areas woke up to plowable snowfall Monday with Blandford reporting 8″ of snow to the lower Pioneer Valley with just over an inch. In a typical January, we average 13.8 inches.
- Blandford 8.0″
- Plainfield 8.0″
- Shelburne Falls 6.0″
- Southwick: 5.0″
- Northfield: 5.0″
- Turners Falls 5.0″
- Easthampton 4.0″
- Stockbridge 3.5″
- Westfield: 3.5″
- Hatfield 3.0″
- Bernardston 3.0″
- Ware 2.0″
- Monson 1.5″
- West Springfield: 1.4″
- East Longmeadow: 1.3″
- South Hadley 1.3″
- Hampden: 0.2″