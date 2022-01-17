Snowfall amounts reported in western Massachusetts | Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for accumulating snow to the west and mixed precipitation in the Pioneer Valley Monday morning.

Several areas woke up to plowable snowfall Monday with Blandford reporting 8″ of snow to the lower Pioneer Valley with just over an inch. In a typical January, we average 13.8 inches.

  • Blandford 8.0″
  • Plainfield 8.0″
  • Shelburne Falls 6.0″
  • Southwick: 5.0″
  • Northfield: 5.0″
  • Turners Falls 5.0″
  • Easthampton 4.0″
  • Stockbridge 3.5″
  • Westfield: 3.5″
  • Hatfield 3.0″
  • Bernardston 3.0″
  • Ware 2.0″
  • Monson 1.5″
  • West Springfield: 1.4″
  • East Longmeadow: 1.3″
  • South Hadley 1.3″
  • Hampden: 0.2″

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Springfield Weather News

More Weather News

Trending Stories