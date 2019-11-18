1  of  3
Snowfall averages month-by-month in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin looked into the average snowfall amounts in western Massachusetts month by month.

In October we typically average 0.2″ of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley. But we didn’t measure any accumulating snow in the lower valley in October.

In November the average is 2.2″ of snow with most of that coming during the second half of the month. Since we haven’t had snow yet in the lower Pioneer Valley this snow-season, if it were to snow any time during the rest of November then that would be fairly typical for the date of our first accumulating snow.

The average snowfall for December is 10.2″. January average snowfall is 13.5″ making it the snowiest month of the year on average.

We are tracking the chance of some snow Tuesday morning in our forecast.

