CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some wintry weather could slow down Friday morning’s commute.

Rain and snow showers will continue through Thursday night and there could be some areas of patchy freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for western Franklin County until 10 p.m. Thursday night for areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle that could create slippery conditions.

Friday will be another cloudy day with rain and snow. A light accumulation of snow is possible. In the Pioneer Valley, we’re looking at a coating to perhaps 2 inches of snow through the afternoon. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

How much snow are we getting Friday:

The last measurable snow was on December 23rd with it only in communities with higher elevation such as Huntington with 4 inches.