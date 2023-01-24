CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts saw some snow Monday but overall this winter, the Pioneer Valley has not seen too much snow.

It is almost the end of January and so far this month there has only been 4.6″ of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley. The average amount of snow for the month of January is 13.8″.

It’s not just January that has seen low snowfall, it’s been the entire winter. So far this season there has been 10.7″ of snow at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. The average snowfall for the winter season is 49.5″ which leaves the area at a season deficit of 38.8″ of snow.

There is some snow on the way for Wednesday and there still is February and March but time is ticking and so far, Old Man Winter has not been on our side.