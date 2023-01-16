CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After Monday’s snowstorm, there are still slippery conditions, especially on untreated roads.

22News is working for you with snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts. These are the snowfall totals that came in around 10:00 a.m. from the National Weather Service.

Franklin County

• Conway – 3″

• Sunderland – 1.8″

• South Deerfield – 2″

• Buckland – 2″

• Greenfield – 2.5″

Hampshire County

• Chesterfield – 3.5″

• Plainfield – 3″

• Westhampton – 2″

• Northampton – 1.3″

• Easthampton – 1.2″

Hampden County

• Chicopee – 1.1″

Here are some totals! Thank you for sending in your reports and pictures ☃️ pic.twitter.com/2GUl6rd9Xc — Chris Bouzakis (@ChrisBouzakis) January 16, 2023

