Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts after Tuesday’s snow

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for snow that started Tuesday and has continued through to Wednesday morning and is leading to slick roads for the morning commute.
Here is a list of total snowfall reports so far across western Massachusetts:
Franklin County:
- Leyden – 5.0 inches at 8:30 p.m.
- Greenfield – 4.2 inches 9:11 p.m.
- New salem – 3.8 inches 11:17 p.m.
- Heath – 3.5 inches 7:03 p.m.
Hampden County:
- West Springfield 2.0 inches 7:29 p.m.
- Ludlow – 2.0 inches 7:15 p.m.
- Springfield – 2.0 inches 7:10 p.m.
- Monson – 2.0 inches 8:25 p.m.
Hampshire County:
- North Amherst – 3.8 inches 7:19 p.m.
- Westhampton – 3.0 inches 8:14 p.m.
- Chesterfield – 3.0 inches 5:14 p.m.
- Easthampton – 2.8 inches 10:30 p.m.
- South Hadley – 2.0 inches 10:38 p.m.
- Amherst center – 2.0 inches 8:00 p.m.
Berkshire County:
- Savoy – 5.9 inches 11:01 p.m.
- Lanesborough – 4.0 inches 10:02 p.m.
- Pittsfield – 4.0 inches 9:56 p.m.
- Lenoxdale – 3.4 inches
- Becket – 2.0 inches 4:56 p.m.
- Williamstown – 3 inches
Send your photos and snowfall totals to reportit@wwlp.com!