Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts after Tuesday’s snow

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for snow that started Tuesday and has continued through to Wednesday morning and is leading to slick roads for the morning commute.

Here is a list of total snowfall reports so far across western Massachusetts:

Franklin County:

  • Leyden – 5.0 inches at 8:30 p.m.
  • Greenfield – 4.2 inches 9:11 p.m.
  • New salem – 3.8 inches 11:17 p.m.
  • Heath – 3.5 inches 7:03 p.m.

Hampden County:

  • West Springfield 2.0 inches 7:29 p.m.
  • Ludlow – 2.0 inches 7:15 p.m.
  • Springfield – 2.0 inches 7:10 p.m.
  • Monson – 2.0 inches 8:25 p.m.

Hampshire County:

  • North Amherst – 3.8 inches 7:19 p.m.
  • Westhampton – 3.0 inches 8:14 p.m.
  • Chesterfield – 3.0 inches 5:14 p.m.
  • Easthampton – 2.8 inches 10:30 p.m.
  • South Hadley – 2.0 inches 10:38 p.m.
  • Amherst center – 2.0 inches 8:00 p.m.

Berkshire County:

  • Savoy – 5.9 inches 11:01 p.m.
  • Lanesborough – 4.0 inches 10:02 p.m.
  • Pittsfield – 4.0 inches 9:56 p.m.
  • Lenoxdale – 3.4 inches
  • Becket – 2.0 inches 4:56 p.m.
  • Williamstown – 3 inches

Send your photos and snowfall totals to reportit@wwlp.com!

