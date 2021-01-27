Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts after Tuesday’s snow

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for snow that started Tuesday and has continued through to Wednesday morning and is leading to slick roads for the morning commute.

Here is a list of total snowfall reports so far across western Massachusetts:

Franklin County:

Leyden – 5.0 inches at 8:30 p.m.

Greenfield – 4.2 inches 9:11 p.m.

New salem – 3.8 inches 11:17 p.m.

Heath – 3.5 inches 7:03 p.m.

Hampden County:

West Springfield 2.0 inches 7:29 p.m.

Ludlow – 2.0 inches 7:15 p.m.

Springfield – 2.0 inches 7:10 p.m.

Monson – 2.0 inches 8:25 p.m.

Hampshire County:

North Amherst – 3.8 inches 7:19 p.m.

Westhampton – 3.0 inches 8:14 p.m.

Chesterfield – 3.0 inches 5:14 p.m.

Easthampton – 2.8 inches 10:30 p.m.

South Hadley – 2.0 inches 10:38 p.m.

Amherst center – 2.0 inches 8:00 p.m.

Berkshire County:

Savoy – 5.9 inches 11:01 p.m.

Lanesborough – 4.0 inches 10:02 p.m.

Pittsfield – 4.0 inches 9:56 p.m.

Lenoxdale – 3.4 inches

Becket – 2.0 inches 4:56 p.m.

Williamstown – 3 inches

