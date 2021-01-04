Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts after winter weather Sunday

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for all of western Massachusetts Sunday where most areas picked up around 1 to 3 inches of wet, slushy snow.

Here are the snowfall reports that areas in western Massachusetts saw Sunday into Monday:

  • Great Barrington: 3.0 inches
  • Pittsfield: 2.5 inches
  • Southampton: 2.0 inches
  • Goshen: 1.5 inches
  • Agawam: 1.0 inches

The weather advisory has been canceled and snow showers should end by 7 a.m., but a few lingering flurries are possible after that. Some locations in the western hills could see up to 4 inches by the time the snow ends. Send your snowfall measurements to reportit@wwlp.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today