Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts after winter weather Sunday

(WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for all of western Massachusetts Sunday where most areas picked up around 1 to 3 inches of wet, slushy snow.

Here are the snowfall reports that areas in western Massachusetts saw Sunday into Monday:

Great Barrington: 3.0 inches

Pittsfield: 2.5 inches

Southampton: 2.0 inches

Goshen: 1.5 inches

Agawam: 1.0 inches

The weather advisory has been canceled and snow showers should end by 7 a.m., but a few lingering flurries are possible after that. Some locations in the western hills could see up to 4 inches by the time the snow ends. Send your snowfall measurements to reportit@wwlp.com