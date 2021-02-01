Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts Monday

(WWLP) – A significant winter storm has hit western Massachusetts Monday morning and is expected to last until Tuesday.
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday for a snowstorm that will bring significant snow to western Massachusetts.
The heaviest of the snow is expected to fall Monday afternoon and evening when snowfall rates could reach as high as 1-2″ per hour.
Here’s a look at the snowfall reports across western Massachusetts as of Monday morning:
- Pittsfield: 1″
- Ludlow: 1″
- Springfield: 1″
- Southwick: 1″
- Bradley Airport: 1.8″
Send your snow measurements and photos to reportit@wwlp.com!