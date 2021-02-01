Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts Monday

(WWLP) – A significant winter storm has hit western Massachusetts Monday morning and is expected to last until Tuesday.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday for a snowstorm that will bring significant snow to western Massachusetts.

The heaviest of the snow is expected to fall Monday afternoon and evening when snowfall rates could reach as high as 1-2″ per hour.

Here’s a look at the snowfall reports across western Massachusetts as of Monday morning:

Pittsfield: 1″

Ludlow: 1″

Springfield: 1″

Southwick: 1″

Bradley Airport: 1.8″

Send your snow measurements and photos to reportit@wwlp.com!