Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts Monday

(WWLP) – A significant winter storm has hit western Massachusetts Monday morning and is expected to last until Tuesday.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday for a snowstorm that will bring significant snow to western Massachusetts.

The heaviest of the snow is expected to fall Monday afternoon and evening when snowfall rates could reach as high as 1-2″ per hour. 

Here’s a look at the snowfall reports across western Massachusetts as of Monday morning:

  • Pittsfield: 1″
  • Ludlow: 1″
  • Springfield: 1″
  • Southwick: 1″
  • Bradley Airport: 1.8″

Send your snow measurements and photos to reportit@wwlp.com!

