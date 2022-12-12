CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After Sunday night’s snowstorm, there are slippery conditions, especially on untreated roads this Monday morning.

Towards Monday afternoon, the snow will move out and will turn partly to mostly sunny.

How much snow did we get in Massachusetts?

22News is working for you with a look at snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts. These are the snowfall totals that came in around midnight Sunday from the National Weather Service.

Franklin County

Hawley: 7.5 in.

Greenfield: 3.8 in.

Hampden County

Chicopee: 6.4 in.

Westfield: 5.7 in.

Ludlow: 5 in.

West Springfield: 5 in.

Springfield: 4.5 in.

Hampshire County

Chesterfield: 7 in.

Westhampton: 6 in.

Northampton: 5.5 in.

Berkshire County

Pittsfield: 8 in.

22News will continue to update the totals as they come into the newsroom. Send your snowfall photos to reportit@wwlp.com