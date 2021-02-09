Snowfall reports with 3-6″ of snow predicted for western Massachusetts Tuesday

(WWLP) –  Western Massachusetts was covered with snow Tuesday with reported accumulations early this afternoon around 2″.

Steady snow will continue through 4:00 p.m. and will taper off and end from west to east, between 4:00 and 6:30 p.m. with 3- 6″ of snow possible across western Massachusetts.

List of reported snowfall amounts:

  • Russell: 1.5″ – 12:20 p.m.
  • Hampden: 1.2″ – 12:38 p.m.
  • Springfield: 1.9″ – 1:08 p.m.
  • Pittsfield: 2.3″ – 12:20 p.m.
