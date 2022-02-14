CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts didn’t see much snow Sunday but some places in central and eastern Massachusetts saw up to 9 inches. Here is a report of snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:
Franklin County:
- Conway: 0.9″
- Sunderland: 0.5″
- Shutesbury: 0.5″
- Rowe: 0.3″
- Buckland: 0.2″
Hampden County:
- Hampden: 1.5″
- Agawam: 0.4″
Hampshire County:
- Easthampton: 0.5″
- Williamsburg: 0.3″
- Westhampton: 0.2″
Worcester County
- Westborough: 9.6″
- Douglas: 9.1″
- Sutton: 9.0″
- Grafton: 8.8″
- Milford: 8.7″
- Upton: 8.1″
- Uxbridge: 8.0″
- Mendon: 7.5″
- Auburn: 6.8″
- Northborough: 2.3″
- Boylston: 6.1″
- Berlin: 5.7″
- Worcester: 5.1″
- Harvard: 4.8″
- Sterling: 4.2″
- Leicester: 4.0″
- Holden: 3.5″
- East Brimfield Lake: 3.0″
- Warren: 2.0″
- Barre: 0.8″
- Westminster: 0.6″
- Fitchburg: 0.5″
Eastern Massachusetts:
- Marshfield: 9.7″
- Kingston: 9.5″
- Hanover: 9″
- Taunton: 9″
- Seekonk: 8.5″
- Franklin: 8.5″
- Shelborn: 8.3″
- Rehoboth: 8″
- Framingham: 7.5″
- Boston: 7.3″
- Natick: 7.2″
- Sandwich: 6.5″
- Bourne: 6.3″
Connecticut:
- Storrs: 4″
- Coventry: 3.5″
- Staffordville: 3.4″
- Southington: 3.2″
- Burlington: 3″
- Somers: 2.5″
- West Hartford: 2.5″
- Bradley Airport: 1.9″
- Vernon: 1.8″
- Manchester: 1.5″