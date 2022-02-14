CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts didn’t see much snow Sunday but some places in central and eastern Massachusetts saw up to 9 inches. Here is a report of snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Franklin County:

  • Conway: 0.9″
  • Sunderland: 0.5″
  • Shutesbury: 0.5″
  • Rowe: 0.3″
  • Buckland: 0.2″

Hampden County:

  • Hampden: 1.5″
  • Agawam: 0.4″

Hampshire County:

  • Easthampton: 0.5″
  • Williamsburg: 0.3″
  • Westhampton: 0.2″

Worcester County

  • Westborough: 9.6″
  • Douglas: 9.1″
  • Sutton: 9.0″
  • Grafton: 8.8″
  • Milford: 8.7″
  • Upton: 8.1″
  • Uxbridge: 8.0″
  • Mendon: 7.5″
  • Auburn: 6.8″
  • Northborough: 2.3″
  • Boylston: 6.1″
  • Berlin: 5.7″
  • Worcester: 5.1″
  • Harvard: 4.8″
  • Sterling: 4.2″
  • Leicester: 4.0″
  • Holden: 3.5″
  • East Brimfield Lake: 3.0″
  • Warren: 2.0″
  • Barre: 0.8″
  • Westminster: 0.6″
  • Fitchburg: 0.5″

Eastern Massachusetts:

  • Marshfield: 9.7″
  • Kingston: 9.5″
  • Hanover: 9″
  • Taunton: 9″
  • Seekonk: 8.5″
  • Franklin: 8.5″
  • Shelborn: 8.3″
  • Rehoboth: 8″
  • Framingham: 7.5″
  • Boston: 7.3″
  • Natick: 7.2″
  • Sandwich: 6.5″
  • Bourne: 6.3″

Connecticut:

  • Storrs: 4″
  • Coventry: 3.5″
  • Staffordville: 3.4″
  • Southington: 3.2″
  • Burlington: 3″
  • Somers: 2.5″
  • West Hartford: 2.5″
  • Bradley Airport: 1.9″
  • Vernon: 1.8″
  • Manchester: 1.5″