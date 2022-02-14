CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts didn’t see much snow Sunday but some places in central and eastern Massachusetts saw up to 9 inches. Here is a report of snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Franklin County:

Conway: 0.9″

Sunderland: 0.5″

Shutesbury: 0.5″

Rowe: 0.3″

Buckland: 0.2″

Hampden County:

Hampden: 1.5″

Agawam: 0.4″

Hampshire County:

Easthampton: 0.5″

Williamsburg: 0.3″

Westhampton: 0.2″

Worcester County

Westborough: 9.6″

Douglas: 9.1″

Sutton: 9.0″

Grafton: 8.8″

Milford: 8.7″

Upton: 8.1″

Uxbridge: 8.0″

Mendon: 7.5″

Auburn: 6.8″

Northborough: 2.3″

Boylston: 6.1″

Berlin: 5.7″

Worcester: 5.1″

Harvard: 4.8″

Sterling: 4.2″

Leicester: 4.0″

Holden: 3.5″

East Brimfield Lake: 3.0″

Warren: 2.0″

Barre: 0.8″

Westminster: 0.6″

Fitchburg: 0.5″

Eastern Massachusetts:

Marshfield: 9.7″

Kingston: 9.5″

Hanover: 9″

Taunton: 9″

Seekonk: 8.5″

Franklin: 8.5″

Shelborn: 8.3″

Rehoboth: 8″

Framingham: 7.5″

Boston: 7.3″

Natick: 7.2″

Sandwich: 6.5″

Bourne: 6.3″

Connecticut: