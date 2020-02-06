Breaking News
Mass Pike westbound closed in Wilbraham due to truck rollover, wood spill
Watch Live
12PM: President Trump on impeachment acquittal
1  of  26
Closings and Delays
All About Learning Amherst Senior Center BakuCare Belchertown Council on Aging Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Brimfield Council on Aging Children First Community Options, Inc. Easthampton Senior Center Giggle Gardens Learning Center Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Hadley Senior Community Center Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns LifePath Little Tot Day Care MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center Montague Public Libraries NELCWIT Pioneer Training Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Sunshine Village VOC Transportation West Springfield Council on Aging

Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While some of us received only freezing rain, other parts of western Massachusetts received some snow.

Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts as of Thursday morning.

Forecast Discussion

Franklin County:

  • Buckland – 1.4 inches
  • Colrain – 1.5 inches
  • East Hawley – 1.2 inches
  • Heath – 1.5 inches
  • Leydon – 1 inch
  • Rowe – 1.7 inches

Berkshire County:

  • Becket – 0.5 inches
  • Clarksburg – 1.2 inches
  • Williamstown – 1.5 inches

By early afternoon freezing drizzle and light freezing rain will start changing to plain rain and drizzle from south to north, but freezing rain will likely linger in our higher western hills through much of the afternoon and Thursday night where conditions will remain icy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Weather Tweets