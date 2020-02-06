Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While some of us received only freezing rain, other parts of western Massachusetts received some snow.

Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts as of Thursday morning.

Franklin County:

Buckland – 1.4 inches

Colrain – 1.5 inches

East Hawley – 1.2 inches

Heath – 1.5 inches

Leydon – 1 inch

Rowe – 1.7 inches

Berkshire County:

Becket – 0.5 inches

Clarksburg – 1.2 inches

Williamstown – 1.5 inches

By early afternoon freezing drizzle and light freezing rain will start changing to plain rain and drizzle from south to north, but freezing rain will likely linger in our higher western hills through much of the afternoon and Thursday night where conditions will remain icy.