Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While some of us received only freezing rain, other parts of western Massachusetts received some snow.
Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts as of Thursday morning.
Forecast Discussion
Franklin County:
- Buckland – 1.4 inches
- Colrain – 1.5 inches
- East Hawley – 1.2 inches
- Heath – 1.5 inches
- Leydon – 1 inch
- Rowe – 1.7 inches
Berkshire County:
- Becket – 0.5 inches
- Clarksburg – 1.2 inches
- Williamstown – 1.5 inches
By early afternoon freezing drizzle and light freezing rain will start changing to plain rain and drizzle from south to north, but freezing rain will likely linger in our higher western hills through much of the afternoon and Thursday night where conditions will remain icy.