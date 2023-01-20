CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow has started to arrive in some counties, here’s a look at some of the snowfall amounts in Franklin and Hampshire counties.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY
• Becket: 1 in.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
• Colrain: 1.5 in.
• Bernardston: 1.5 in.
• Buckland: 1 in.
• Conway: 1 in.
• Greenfield: 0.7 in.
• Shutesbury: 0.5 in.
• Sunderland: 0.3 in.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
• Westhampton: 0.4 in.
22News will update the totals as they come into the newsroom.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday for Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties and until 7 p.m. for Berkshire County.
Occasional light snow and snow showers will continue through the day on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Total accumulations will range from a coating in the Springfield area to 6 inches in parts of Franklin & Berkshire County.
Email your snow pictures to 22News at reportit@wwlp.com.