CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow has started to arrive in some counties, here’s a look at some of the snowfall amounts in Franklin and Hampshire counties.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY

• Becket: 1 in.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

• Colrain: 1.5 in.

• Bernardston: 1.5 in.

• Buckland: 1 in.

• Conway: 1 in.

• Greenfield: 0.7 in.

• Shutesbury: 0.5 in.

• Sunderland: 0.3 in.

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

• Westhampton: 0.4 in.

22News will update the totals as they come into the newsroom.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday for Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties and until 7 p.m. for Berkshire County.

Occasional light snow and snow showers will continue through the day on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Total accumulations will range from a coating in the Springfield area to 6 inches in parts of Franklin & Berkshire County.

Email your snow pictures to 22News at reportit@wwlp.com.