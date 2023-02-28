CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow throughout western Massachusetts is ranging from a few inches to 8 inches on Tuesday.

Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Tuesday:

Hampden County

Holyoke: 6.8″

Agawam: 6.0″

Southwick: 6.0″

West Springfield: 6.0″

Westfield: 5.5″

Hampden: 5.2′

Monson: 5.0″

Franklin County

Plainfield: 8.0″

Southampton: 6.8″

The snow will lighten a bit after 7:00 a.m. There may be brief bursts of heavier snow at times during the middle of the day. The snow will gradually decrease in intensity during the afternoon.

The air will warm into the mid-30s in the afternoon, too, and that warming along with plow treatment and our higher sun angle this time of year will help road conditions improve Tuesday afternoon and for the Tuesday evening commute. The snow ends between 4-7 p.m. from west to east. By 8 p.m. this storm will be mostly gone.