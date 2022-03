CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts saw a few inches of snow Wednesday with some places receiving up to 5 inches. Here is a report of snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Hampden County:

Chicopee: 3.4″

West Springfield: 3.1″

Southwick: 3.0″

Ludlow: 2.1″

Westfield: 2.0″

Hampshire County:

Northampton: 4.0″

Easthampton: 2.9″

Goshen: 2.5″

Westhampton: 5.0″

Franklin County: