CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow come down from their windows.

Up by Plainfield, the northwestern edge of Hampshire County, residents are seeing 7 inches of snow. While near the town of Hawley in Franklin County, 9 inches of snow can be seen so far.

Here’s a look at all the snowfall totals in western Massachusetts:

Hampshire County

Plainfield: 7 in.

Chesterfield: 4.5 in.

Westhampton: 4 in.

Berkshire County

Sandisfield: 4.3 in.

Franklin County

Ashfield: 6in.

Buckland: 6 in.

Hawley: 9 in.

22News will update the totals as soon as they come into the newsroom.

22News viewer, Evan Smith sent 22News a photo of the snow that is filling up his yard. Around 6:30 a.m. this morning Smith saw about 7 inches in the town of Goshen near the D.A.R State Forest. The snow, rain/snow mix, and wind through western Massachusetts are also bringing down trees and power lines.

22News has received reports of damaged trees and power lines due to the snowy weather.

Storm Damage Reports:

ASHFIELD: Tree down on wires on Creamery Rd. Power lines are also down on Conway Rd.

CHESTER: Multiple trees down on Round Hill Rd.

Multiple trees down on Round Hill Rd. CONWAY: Power lines are down on Ives Rd.

Power lines are down on Ives Rd. GRANVILLE: Tree down on wires.

22News will continue to update you on the latest storm damage and road closures.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for western Hampden, western Hampshire, western Franklin, and Berkshire County until 7 a.m. Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for eastern Franklin County until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Email your snow pictures to 22News at reportit@wwlp.com.