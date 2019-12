Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts as of Tuesday morning.

Middlefield: 22″

Palmer: 19″

Wilbraham: 17″

South Hadley: 16″

Chicopee: 16″

Agawam: 18″

Ludlow: 17″

Feeding Hills: 16″

East Longmeadow: 15″

Heath: 20″

Ashfield: 20.5″

Shutesbury: 24″

