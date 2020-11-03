Snowfall totals from Monday into Tuesday

(WWLP) – Several areas in western Massachusetts saw significant snowfall amounts Monday into Tuesday.
Franklin County
- Rowe 5.0″
- New Salem 3.0″
- Heath 2.4″
- East Hawley 4.8″
- Charlemont 4″
- Buckland 1.5″
- Conway 1.2″
- Colrain 0.5″
Hampden County
- Chester 1.0″
Hampshire County
- Middlefield 1.0″
- Plainfield 3.6″
- Worthington 2.5″
- Williamsburg 0.5″
- Westhampton 0.5″
Berkshire County
- Windsor 6.5″
- Cheshire 2.5″
- Clarksburg 1.6″
- Lee 1.2″
- Becket 1.0″
- Pittsfield 1.0″
- Sandisfield 1.0″
- Dalton 0.8″
- Alford 0.1″