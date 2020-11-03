Snowfall totals from Monday into Tuesday

Weather News
Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Several areas in western Massachusetts saw significant snowfall amounts Monday into Tuesday.

Franklin County

  • Rowe 5.0″
  • New Salem 3.0″
  • Heath 2.4″
  • East Hawley 4.8″
  • Charlemont 4″
  • Buckland 1.5″ 
  • Conway 1.2″
  • Colrain 0.5″

Hampden County

  • Chester 1.0″

Hampshire County

  • Middlefield 1.0″
  • Plainfield 3.6″
  • Worthington 2.5″
  • Williamsburg 0.5″
  • Westhampton 0.5″

Berkshire County

  • Windsor 6.5″
  • Cheshire 2.5″
  • Clarksburg 1.6″
  • Lee 1.2″
  • Becket 1.0″
  • Pittsfield 1.0″
  • Sandisfield 1.0″
  • Dalton 0.8″
  • Alford 0.1″

  • Here is the current weather in Peru, MA. Much more than a coating of snow! ☺️
  • Good morning  – 2″ of partly cloudy on the driveway 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes