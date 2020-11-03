Snowfall totals from Monday into Tuesday

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) - As Hurricane Eta is off the Nicaraguan coast as a powerful category 4 storm, the situation is bringing flashbacks for many of Hurricane Mitch in 1998. Mitch ravaged Nicaragua and Honduras causing just over 9,000 deaths, making it the second deadliest Atlantic hurricane on record.

Mitch started out as a tropical wave that moved across west Africa. On October 10, 1998, the wave crossed the coast of west Africa and headed westward across the Atlantic Ocean toward the Caribbean Sea. On October 22, hurricane hunters flew into the disturbance and determined that the system was a tropical depression just south of Kingston, Jamaica.