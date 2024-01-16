CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts received enough snow on Tuesday to cancel several school districts. Some local communities saw up to two inches of snow while others in the eastern part of the state received four inches.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday for all of western Massachusetts. The snow is expected to end between 4-7 p.m. with a few fluffy inches of accumulation.

  • Snow in Hadley from Donna Berg
  • Credit: Joshua Montes Rodriguez of East Longmeadow
  • Credit: Carrie McCorkindale of Palmer
  • Credit: Edward Minnie of Palmer
  • Photo courtesy of Jeff Coles of East Longmeadow
  • Snow in East Forest Park in Springfield

Here are the current snowfall totals as of 1:47 p.m. on Tuesday:

Franklin County

  • Greenfield – 2.3 inches
  • Orange – 2.0 inches

Hampden County

  • Westfield – 2.5 inches
  • Chicopee – 2.2 inches
  • Ludlow – 2.2 inches

Hampshire County

  • Amherst – 2.9 inches

Other parts of Massachusetts:

  • Rehoboth – 4.0 inches
  • Mansfield – 4.0 inches
  • Fitchburg – 4.0 inches
  • Burlington – 3.7 inches
  • Boston – 3.7 inches
  • Sturbridge – 2.3 inches
  • Worcester – 2.0 inches

22News will continue to update this article as more snowfall totals come into the newsroom.

