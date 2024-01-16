CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts received enough snow on Tuesday to cancel several school districts. Some local communities saw up to two inches of snow while others in the eastern part of the state received four inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday for all of western Massachusetts. The snow is expected to end between 4-7 p.m. with a few fluffy inches of accumulation.

Snow in Hadley from Donna Berg

Credit: Joshua Montes Rodriguez of East Longmeadow



Credit: Carrie McCorkindale of Palmer

Credit: Edward Minnie of Palmer

Photo courtesy of Jeff Coles of East Longmeadow



Snow in East Forest Park in Springfield

Here are the current snowfall totals as of 1:47 p.m. on Tuesday:

Franklin County

Greenfield – 2.3 inches

Orange – 2.0 inches

Hampden County

Westfield – 2.5 inches

Chicopee – 2.2 inches

Ludlow – 2.2 inches

Hampshire County

Amherst – 2.9 inches

Other parts of Massachusetts:

Rehoboth – 4.0 inches

Mansfield – 4.0 inches

Fitchburg – 4.0 inches

Burlington – 3.7 inches

Boston – 3.7 inches

Sturbridge – 2.3 inches

Worcester – 2.0 inches

22News will continue to update this article as more snowfall totals come into the newsroom.