CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts received enough snow on Tuesday to cancel several school districts. Some local communities saw up to two inches of snow while others in the eastern part of the state received four inches.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday for all of western Massachusetts. The snow is expected to end between 4-7 p.m. with a few fluffy inches of accumulation.
Here are the current snowfall totals as of 1:47 p.m. on Tuesday:
Franklin County
- Greenfield – 2.3 inches
- Orange – 2.0 inches
Hampden County
- Westfield – 2.5 inches
- Chicopee – 2.2 inches
- Ludlow – 2.2 inches
Hampshire County
- Amherst – 2.9 inches
Other parts of Massachusetts:
- Rehoboth – 4.0 inches
- Mansfield – 4.0 inches
- Fitchburg – 4.0 inches
- Burlington – 3.7 inches
- Boston – 3.7 inches
- Sturbridge – 2.3 inches
- Worcester – 2.0 inches
22News will continue to update this article as more snowfall totals come into the newsroom.
