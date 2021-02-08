Snowfall totals in western Massachusetts after Sunday’s snowstorm

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was hit with another snowstorm Sunday just about a week after the last storm.

The storm started in the afternoon and lasted until about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Although this storm didn’t bring as much snow as the last one, some areas still got a few inches of snow. Here are the snowfall totals across western Massachusetts:

Franklin County

  • Leyden: 1.0″ 4:15 p.m.
  • Greenfield: 1.0″ 7:17 p.m.

Hampden County

  • Palmer: 5.0″ 5:43 p.m.
  • Monson: 4.3″ 7:58 p.m.
  • Longmeadow: 4.0″ 7:50 p.m.
  • Hampden: 4.0″ 6:29 p.m.
  • East Longmeadow: 3.9″ 6:57 p.m.

Hampshire County

  • Granby: 2.5″ 6:45 p.m.
  • North Amherst: 1.5″ 4:58 p.m.
  • Amherst Center: 1.2″ 9:40 p.m.

Berkshire County

  • Savoy: 0.6″ 10:51 p.m.

