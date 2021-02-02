Snowfall totals reported across western Massachusetts Tuesday

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was hit pretty hard by a winter storm all day Monday into Tuesday, so here’s a list of snowfall totals from across the area.

These numbers were reported by trained spotters, on the radio through the National Weather Service, social media, and local residents.

Franklin County

East Hawley: 17.0″ at 11:37 p.m.

Rowe: 8.5″ at 11:09 p.m.

Greenfield: 8.5″ 12:02 a.m.

Orange: 7.5″ 9:14 p.m.

Hampden County

Westfield: 12.5″ 9:48 p.m.

West Springfield: 12.0″ 11:21 p.m.

Chicopee: 10.0″ 9:12 p.m.

Feeding Hills: 10.0″ 8:50 p.m.

Springfield 9.6″ 8:23 p.m.

Ludlow: 9.5″ 9:10 p.m.

Longmeadow: 8.5″ 10:44 p.m.

Hampden: 7.0″ 9:17 p.m.

Southwick: 6.0″ 5:01 p.m.

Monson: 4.8″ 5:46 p.m.

Hampshire County

Huntington: 11.5″ 8:39 p.m.

Granby: 10.5″ 11:06 p.m.

Northampton: 9.5″ 8:20 p.m.

North Amherst: 9.5″ 9:31 p.m.

Westhampton: 6.0″ 5:40 p.m.

Amherst center: 5.5″ 6:30 p.m.

Berkshire County