Snowfall totals reported across western Massachusetts Tuesday

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was hit pretty hard by a winter storm all day Monday into Tuesday, so here’s a list of snowfall totals from across the area.
These numbers were reported by trained spotters, on the radio through the National Weather Service, social media, and local residents.
Franklin County
- East Hawley: 17.0″ at 11:37 p.m.
- Rowe: 8.5″ at 11:09 p.m.
- Greenfield: 8.5″ 12:02 a.m.
- Orange: 7.5″ 9:14 p.m.
Hampden County
- Westfield: 12.5″ 9:48 p.m.
- West Springfield: 12.0″ 11:21 p.m.
- Chicopee: 10.0″ 9:12 p.m.
- Feeding Hills: 10.0″ 8:50 p.m.
- Springfield 9.6″ 8:23 p.m.
- Ludlow: 9.5″ 9:10 p.m.
- Longmeadow: 8.5″ 10:44 p.m.
- Hampden: 7.0″ 9:17 p.m.
- Southwick: 6.0″ 5:01 p.m.
- Monson: 4.8″ 5:46 p.m.
Hampshire County
- Huntington: 11.5″ 8:39 p.m.
- Granby: 10.5″ 11:06 p.m.
- Northampton: 9.5″ 8:20 p.m.
- North Amherst: 9.5″ 9:31 p.m.
- Westhampton: 6.0″ 5:40 p.m.
- Amherst center: 5.5″ 6:30 p.m.
Berkshire County
- Savoy: 15.4″ 11:00 p.m.
- Richmond: 14.0″ 11:00 p.m.
- Adams: 12.0″ 10:50 p.m.
- Sheffield: 10.5″ 7:00 p.m.
- Monterey: 10.0″ 7:04 p.m.
- Pittsfield: 9.0″ 10:05 p.m.
- Lenox: 8.0″ 8:05 p.m.
- Lanesborough: 4.0″ 10:57 p.m.