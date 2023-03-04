CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several areas in western Massachusetts are seeing significant snowfall amounts Saturday morning.

Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Saturday:

Franklin County

  • Hawley 11″
  • Colrain 9.3″ 
  • Conway 8.4″ 
  • Greenfield 7.5″ 
  • Northfield 6″
  • Leverett 6″

Hampshire County

  • Goshen 9″
  • Williamsburg 7″ 
  • Westhampton 8″
  • Southampton 7.8″
  • Northampton 7″
  • Amherst 3.5″

Hampden County

  • Blandford 7″
  • Chicopee 5.5″
  • Agawam 3.3″ 
  • Springfield 3″ 
  • Southwick 3.8″
  • Westfield 4.5″

Berkshire County

  • Windsor 8″ 
  • Middlefield 8″
  • North Adams 6.3″