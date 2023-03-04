CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several areas in western Massachusetts are seeing significant snowfall amounts Saturday morning.
Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Saturday:
Franklin County
- Hawley 11″
- Colrain 9.3″
- Conway 8.4″
- Greenfield 7.5″
- Northfield 6″
- Leverett 6″
Hampshire County
- Goshen 9″
- Williamsburg 7″
- Westhampton 8″
- Southampton 7.8″
- Northampton 7″
- Amherst 3.5″
Hampden County
- Blandford 7″
- Chicopee 5.5″
- Agawam 3.3″
- Springfield 3″
- Southwick 3.8″
- Westfield 4.5″
Berkshire County
- Windsor 8″
- Middlefield 8″
- North Adams 6.3″