CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday’s foggy Christmas isn’t exactly what we expect this time of year, but a white Christmas just wasn’t in the forecast, almost anywhere.

There is no snow on the ground and we have not had a white Christmas in the Pioneer Valley, in years, and despite the colder weather, some people are surprised that we’re in December

and there is still no snow sticking to the ground.

22News spoke to Santa himself, who says hopefully there will be some snow soon because he had to make some adjustments to his sleigh, “Put wheels on my sleigh, the reindeers don’t want to slide around, there’s going to be a loot of snow in about two weeks.”

A white Christmas is defined as having one inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas day, and it’s been years since we’ve seen one here in western Massachusetts.

According to the 22News Storm Team, we may have to wait until mid January to actually see some snow.