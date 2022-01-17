Snowy, slushy commute on local roadways

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts drivers can expect a slower-than-normal ride to work Monday, with snow, sleet, and rain throughout the area.

Near the Massachusetts Turnpike entrance in Westfield Monday morning, there was about 2-3″ of snow on the ground as of 6:00 A.M., by which time the precipitation had changed from snow to sleet with some rain mixing-in.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon says most of western Massachusetts should switch over to plain rain by 9:00 A.M.

If you are heading out Monday morning, you will need to budget some extra time. The rain is further weighing-down the snow that has already fallen, making it heavy to clear off your car or driveway. Most roadways, including major roadways, are snow or slush-covered, which will slow travel times for the morning commute.

